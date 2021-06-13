BBC News

Man critically hurt in e-scooter crash with car in Wolverhampton

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe e-scooter collided with a VW Golf on Prestwood Road, Wolverhampton, police said

A man has suffered critical injuries after the e-scooter he was riding collided with a car.

The 20-year-old suffered a head injury in the crash with a VW Golf on Prestwood Road, Wolverhampton, on Saturday.

West Midlands Police said a woman, 19, who they believe was a passenger on the e-scooter was also seriously hurt.

The woman driving the VW Golf was unhurt, the force added.

Officers have started house-to-house inquiries, studied CCTV footage and have appealed for witnesses.

Earlier this month, West Midlands Police said it was starting a month-long e-scooter operation to "tackle riders who break the law and put others at risk".

The force said the move followed complaints about inappropriate use of e-scooters.

Those caught face having it seized or having their accounts to hire one suspended.

image copyrightWest Midlands Police
image captionWest Midlands Police has started a month-long e-scooter operation to "tackle riders who break the law"

