Man critically hurt in e-scooter crash with car in Wolverhampton
A man has suffered critical injuries after the e-scooter he was riding collided with a car.
The 20-year-old suffered a head injury in the crash with a VW Golf on Prestwood Road, Wolverhampton, on Saturday.
West Midlands Police said a woman, 19, who they believe was a passenger on the e-scooter was also seriously hurt.
The woman driving the VW Golf was unhurt, the force added.
Officers have started house-to-house inquiries, studied CCTV footage and have appealed for witnesses.
Earlier this month, West Midlands Police said it was starting a month-long e-scooter operation to "tackle riders who break the law and put others at risk".
The force said the move followed complaints about inappropriate use of e-scooters.
Those caught face having it seized or having their accounts to hire one suspended.
