Murder arrest after man with head injuries found dead in Solihull
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead with head injuries.
The 26-year-old victim was discovered by a relative at his home in Olton, Solihull, on Monday.
West Midlands Police said they were called to the house on Scott Road but nothing could be done to save the man.
A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday at an address in Sandwell, West Midlands and is in custody.
"My thoughts remain with the family and friends of the man who sadly lost his life," Det Insp Jim Mahon said.
"They have been fully updated with this latest development."
