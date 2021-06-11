E-scooters in three cities to 'hum' after safety concerns raised
E-scooters in three cities will be modified to make an engine-like hum to alert people to their presence.
But Sarah Gayton, of the National Federation of the Blind of the UK (NFBUK), said it would be "terrifying" and would not protect blind people.
She said the trial in Birmingham "needs to end".
Provider Voi said it had worked with the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) to adapt scooters in Birmingham, Bristol and Liverpool.
Ms Gayton, street access campaigns co-ordinator for the NFBUK, said: "It will be terrifying, this being emitted all over the pavement."
She said if a visually-impaired person heard the noise, they "would probably freeze and stand still but wouldn't be able to get out of the way".
Andy Street, West Midlands mayor, welcomed the move, which will see 60 scooters fitted with the sound-devices across the three cities, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"It is great to see Voi once again learning from people's experiences on the road to adapt and change their scheme," he said.
"The whole point of trialling e-scooters in the West Midlands is to see how best to integrate them into our towns and cities."
But Ms Gayton said: "It's gone past any mitigation - the trial just needs to end. The riders are literally out of control in Birmingham. It's just not safe in that city any more."
Earlier this week, West Midlands Police said it was starting a month-long operation to "tackle riders who break the law and put others at risk".
The force said the move followed complaints about inappropriate use of e-scooters and those caught faced having it seized or would have their accounts to hire one suspended.
Jack Samler, general manager at Voi UK and Ireland, said: "Electric engines on e-scooters, like those on electric cars and buses, are extremely quiet, which can be unnerving to other road users.
"By adding an appropriate sound we can hopefully improve the safety of our operations for all road users, including those who are vulnerable because of sight loss."
