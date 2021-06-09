Three convicted of killing after man fatally stabbed in leg in Darlaston
Three people have been convicted after a man was fatally stabbed in the leg.
Shane Mayer, 21, was stabbed in Forge Road, Darlaston, West Midlands, on 24 July 2019. He died three days later in hospital.
Ramani Jetrow Santana Sanderson, 20, from London, was found guilty of murder.
Kamron Reid, 20, from Bloxwich, and Joseph Paul Till, 21, of Willenhall, were convicted of manslaughter. They will be sentenced on 16 July.
Lewis Green, 21, from Darlaston, was acquitted of murder on Wednesday at Birmingham Crown Court.
Sanderson, from Walsham Road, previously pleaded guilty to having a blade or article which is sharply pointed in a public place.
In a separate case, he was convicted on Wednesday of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and previously admitted having a blade.
Reid, from Herberts Park Road, and Till, of Summer Street, were acquitted of murder, but convicted of manslaughter. They were also found not guilty of having blades.
Green, from Heathfield Lane West, was also acquitted of possession of a bladed article in a public place.
He previously admitted possession of an offensive weapon and was sentenced to three months' imprisonment.
