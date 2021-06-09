Wednesbury: Murder probe after man's town centre stab death
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in a town centre and later died, police said.
Abdi Mohamed was discovered with serious neck injuries on Upper High Street, Wednesbury, Sandwell, on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old was taken to hospital but died soon after arriving.
West Midlands Police said a 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Det Insp West Martin said Mr Mohamed's family are "understandably devastated" and are being supported.
