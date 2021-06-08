Appeal after dog found 'scalped' in Walsall park
A Jack Russell terrier was found in a park with part of her scalp and ear missing, the RSPCA said.
The animal charity is appealing for information after the dog was found in a serious condition off Broad Lane in Walsall on 24 May.
The dog, who was not micro-chipped, has since died from her injuries.
Vets believe the injuries were caused by a "significantly larger" dog. The RSCPA appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
