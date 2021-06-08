Dea-John Reid: Teens in court accused of murdering boy, 14
Two teenagers charged with murdering a 14-year-old boy have been remanded in custody.
Dea-John Reid died from a stab wound to his chest in Kingstanding, Birmingham, on 31 May.
A 14-year-old boy from Wolverhampton and another boy, 16, from Great Barr, appeared before Birmingham Crown Court earlier.
The defendants were not required to enter a plea and they were ordered to appear at the same court on 5 August.
Five people have been charged with murdering Dea-John, who was confirmed dead at the scene in College Road after the attack at about 19:30 BST.
Michael Shields, 35, George Khan, 38, and another 14-year-old youth, have previously been remanded into custody to appear at the city's crown court on the same date.
Mr Shields, of Alvis Walk, Castle Bromwich; Mr Khan, of Newstead Road, Birmingham, and the three teenagers are due to stand trial accused of murdering Dea-John on 28 February.
Dea-John, who was Year 9 pupil at Harborne Academy, has been described as "incredibly talented" by his family.
Hundreds of people gathered at a vigil in College Road to remember him on Sunday evening.
Bishop Dr Desmond Jaddoo led the vigil in support of Dea-John's family including his mother, Joan Morris.
"The outpouring of love and unity in support of Joan and the rest of the family was absolutely immense, many people were in tears," he said.
