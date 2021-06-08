Anger at damage caused during Acorns Hospice shop burglary
The head of a children's hospice charity said he is "so, so angry" after thieves caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.
Tills, computers and doors were damaged during the break-in at the Acorns Children's Hospice shop in Kings Heath, Birmingham,
Toby Porter, the CEO of the charity, said the thieves had only taken about £100.
In a post on social media he said "it is just not acceptable".
Mr Porter said there was "almost no cash to take" because everything is banked, but the burglars had caused huge damage to tills, computers and three doors.
So angry to report our Kings Heath @AcornsHospice shop has been burgled overnight. Thousands of pounds of damage by these vandals to our doors, tills and computers. Almost no cash to take (we bank every evening) pic.twitter.com/CIlV7Qt7V6— Toby Porter (@tobyhporter) June 8, 2021
Mr Porter said: "Our shops play a vital role in helping us raise the funds we need to provide our lifeline care and support for children and families across Birmingham and the West Midlands.
"We're already working hard to overcome the challenges Covid-19 has created for our retail network and to be dealt this second blow, so soon after reopening, is so disheartening."
The break-in was discovered by staff at the shop on Tuesday morning.
Acorns Children's Hospice helps families across the West Midlands.
In a post on Twitter, West Midlands Mayor Andy Street added: "Utterly appalling that someone would steal from sick children like this.
"The lowest of the low."
West Midlands Police said it had been called to reports of a break-in at the shop at 08:00 BST.
It urged anyone with information to come forward.
