Covid: 'No excuse' for failings on New Cross Hospital ward
By Michele Paduano
BBC Midlands health correspondent
- Published
A man says there is "no excuse" for failings on a hospital ward, after his brother contracted Covid-19 and died.
Seven patients and 34 staff members caught Covid in a Wolverhampton hospital's cardiac unit. Two patients died in hospital and David Kingston, known as Paul, later died in a hospice.
A subsequent investigation at New Cross found issues with hand hygiene and PPE.
The hospital trust denied any staff-to-patient transmission, but said it had since made improvements.
Paul Kingston, 80, was admitted to the hospital on 18 December due to a leaking heart valve.
His operation, scheduled for Christmas Eve, was cancelled and he was confirmed as having caught Covid-19 on New Year's Eve.
Despite fighting off the infection, Mr Kingston was no longer strong enough to have the operation and died after being transferred to Compton Care hospice.
Two months after his death, a letter arrived addressed to the late Mr Kingston regarding the outbreak.
It showed that, in isolated cases, staff members came to work with potential Covid-19 symptoms; hand hygiene and use of PPE was not always of an acceptable standard; the staff rest area was too small and inadequate to maintain social distancing; and non-Covid-19 wards were loaning equipment which potentially could risk further cross contamination.
His brother Harold Kingston, known as Philip, said he was "shocked" by the failures.
"You would have expected him to survive if he could have just had the operation and got out of the hospital.
"He was prevented from doing that, by contracting Covid in the hospital and it should not have happened."
"I remain a supporter of the NHS, but we portray NHS staff as saints," he added.
"They are not. A few are superb, some are good, most are average and some are awful."
Despite 34 members of staff having caught Covid-19, the Royal Wolverhampton Trust, which runs the hospital, claims there is no evidence of staff-to-patient transmission, but patients may have caught it from each other.
It said the two patients who died in hospital had had significant heart problems and catching Covid-19 there may have contributed to their deaths, but this was subject to ongoing investigations.
Covid was not mentioned on Paul Kingston's death certificate.
Philip Kingston added: "It annoys me that despite admitting fault, the blame seems to be transferred to the patients."
The trust said the outbreak had occurred when infection rates in the community were at their highest.
"Following the outbreak, we have acted upon all recommendations for improvement, including audits of hand hygiene, audits of mandatory training and appropriate ventilation of areas, and continue to regularly swab inpatients as a precautionary measure," it added.
