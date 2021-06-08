Murder inquiry as man found dead with head injuries in Solihull
A murder inquiry has been launched after a man was found dead and with head injuries.
The 26-year-old was was found by a relative at his home in Olton, Solihull, on Monday.
West Midlands Police said they were called to the house on Scott Road at about 18:30 BST but nothing could be done to save the man.
Forensic investigations are underway at the house as detectives go door-to-door and examine CCTV.
"We're doing all we can to find those responsible," Ch Supt Ian Parnell said.
"It's heart-breaking to hear of the loss of such a young man.
"I understand the pain and concern tragedies like this cause the wider community," he continued, adding that officers had increased patrols in the area.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Wednesday to establish the man's cause of death.
The force has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
