Couple killed in Birmingham crash had five children
- Published
A couple who were killed in a crash had five children.
Mohammed Shahdab and Sheikala Razaq, both 39, were on a motorcycle which was involved in a crash in Acocks Green, Birmingham, on Saturday afternoon.
They were both confirmed dead at the scene. Police said the circumstances of the crash were unclear.
A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.
Detectives are continuing to appeal for information and are reviewing CCTV in the area as the investigation continues. They have urged people not to speculate about the circumstances of the crash which happened in Fox Hollies Road.
