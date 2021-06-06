Dea-John Reid: Two teens charged with murder after boy stabbed
- Published
Two teenage boys have been charged with the murder of a 14-year-old who was stabbed to death.
Dea-John Reid was killed in College Road, Kingstanding, Birmingham, at about 19:30 BST on 31 May.
A boy, 14, from Wolverhampton and another boy, 16, from Great Barr are to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday, police said.
It brings the number of people charged in connection with Dea-John's death to five.
Another 14-year-old boy and two men, aged 35 and 38, have appeared in court and been remanded in custody.
Det Ch Insp Stuart Mobberley, from West Midlands Police, said: "We are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with his tragic death, although we're still keen to hear from anyone with information.
"Even though we've secured charges our inquiries around what happened last Monday remain ongoing."
He added: "We've kept Dea-John's family fully updated with developments during what has been an extremely traumatic time."
