Arrest after man and woman die in Birmingham crash
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after two people died in a crash.
A man and a woman who were on a motorbike died at the scene on Fox Hollies Road, Acocks Green, Birmingham, at about 17:45 BST on Saturday.
Initial inquiries suggested a blue Saab may have been involved but left the scene, West Midlands Police said.
A car matching this description was located nearby and a 47-year-old man was arrested.
Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from the force's collision investigation unit, said thoughts were with the family and friends of the man and woman who died.
He said: "We'll be doing all we can to support those who have lost loved ones and I'd urge people to think of them and not widely speculate.
"Please come to us with what information you have so we can help them by getting answers."
Det Sgt Hughes said police were particularly keen to hear from anybody who had dashcam footage.
