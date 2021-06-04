Dudley family's cars destroyed in arson attack
A family's cars have been destroyed in what's thought to be a mistargeted arson attack.
CCTV cameras captured two people setting the cars on fire on a Dudley driveway in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Jon Holland has lived at his Sedgley Road home for 20 years and said nothing like this had ever happened before.
Police are investigating and the family say they believe the arsonists may have targeted their address by mistake.
"We've been here 20 years and kept to ourselves," Mr Holland said. "We've had no arguments, no disputes. Nothing like this has happened before."
The IT consultant was woken by the sound of glass smashing at about 00:45 BST.
"As I ran to the front window, I just saw both cars going up in flames and someone running to a waiting car that sped off," he said.
The incident was captured on CCTV and the speed at which the flames engulfed the cars led the family to believe accelerant was used.
Mr Holland's son James, a student, said it looked like the people spotted on CCTV "knew what they were doing".
West Midlands Police said officers had recovered footage of the attack and were working to identify the offenders.
The blaze, which also damaged the house as it spread from the cars to the front windows, has left the Holland family shaken.
"We're afraid to leave the house unattended," Mr Holland said. "We're awake every hour looking out the window at every noise.
"We're just clearing up the damage and then we'll be putting the house up for sale."
