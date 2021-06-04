Motorcyclist, 18, killed in midnight crash in Birmingham
- Published
An 18-year-old motorcyclist has died after crashing with a car in Birmingham.
The man was taken to hospital after the crash on Stratford Road in the Sparkbrook area at about 00:30 BST.
West Midlands Police said he came off his bike near the junction with Highgate Road and died later in hospital.
The driver of the Vauxhall Corsa stopped at the scene and provided a negative breath test, police said.
Officers closed the stretch of road until about 11:00 while crash reconstruction experts examined the scene.
"A young man has lost his life, it's a dreadfully sad incident, and our thoughts go out to the victim's loved ones," Insp Steve Radford said.
His family are being supported by specially trained officers, he added, and the force is appealing for witnesses.
Anyone who saw the white Vauxhall Corsa, or the 18-year-old's white Honda CBR 125 is asked to get in touch.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk