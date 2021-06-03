Birmingham stabbing: Man charged with murder of Dea-John Reid
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of 14-year-old Dea-John Reid who was stabbed to death in Birmingham.
Michael Shields, 35, of Castle Bromwich, West Midlands, is set to appear in court in the city later.
West Midlands Police (WMP) said a 38-year-old man and 14-year-old boy remained in custody for questioning and added investigations were continuing.
Two other men, aged 36 and 33, and a 13-year-old boy have been released with no further action.
Mr Shields, from Alvis Walk, is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court.
Det Ch Insp Stuart Mobberley said it was a "significant step forward" but the investigation would continue to find if anyone else was involved.
A post-mortem examination confirmed Dea-John died from a stab wound to the chest in College Road, in the Kingstanding area of the city on Monday.
He collapsed in the street and was pronounced dead a short time later.
The police force said it was looking into the circumstances which led up to the attack and a specialist family liaison officer had been appointed to support Dea-John's family.
In a statement, they said he was an "incredibly talented young boy" and added: "We have lost a son, his siblings have lost a brother and others have lost a friend."
They also thanked people "for their outpouring of love and support throughout this tragic and challenging time".
And they asked: "How many more mothers will have to mourn for their sons for this to stop?"
WMP said it had referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as it examined previous incidents involving Dea-John.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk