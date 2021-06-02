Mother bailed after baby taken from Birmingham hospital
A mother who was arrested after a seven-week old baby was taken from a hospital has been released on bail.
The baby girl was taken from Birmingham's Heartlands Hospital at about 08:30 BST on Sunday.
She was found about 12 hours later with her mother at an address in Sparkhill, where the 43-year-old was arrested on suspicion of child abduction.
West Midlands Police said the infant was subject to child protection arrangements.
After she was found, the force said the baby had been well cared for and officers would be working with partner agencies "to achieve the best outcome for the child".
