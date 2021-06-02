Four men charged with murder over Birmingham fatal shooting
Four people have been charged with murder following a fatal shooting in August 2018.
Anthony Sargeant, 33, was shot at from a car in Rickman Drive, Lee Bank, Birmingham and died from his injuries.
Brothers Michael and Connor Goodwin, aged 25 and 26 are charged with murder along with Keenan Anderson, 24, and 21-year-old Leon Riley.
They will appear before Birmingham magistrates at a later date.
West Midlands Police said a post-mortem examination confirmed Mr Sargeant had died of a gunshot wound.
Detective Chief Inspector Jim Munro said the force appreciated the family's patience, but also said that while these charges were a "significant step", investigations will continue.
