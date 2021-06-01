Kingstanding stabbing: Murder arrests after boy, 14, killed in attack
Six people, including two young teenagers, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Birmingham.
The boy was confirmed dead at the scene on College Road, Kingstanding, at about 19:30 BST on Monday.
West Midlands Police said a 13-year-old boy was detained in the Walsall area and a 14-year-old boy was arrested from a vehicle in Cheshire.
Four men, aged 33, 35, 36 and 38, have also been held, the force added.
Police said the victim - who has not been formally identified - was thought to have been chased towards the nearby McDonald's by a group of youths who fled the scene after the teenager collapsed.
He was pronounced dead a short time later.
A post-mortem examination has confirmed he died from a stab wound to his chest.
All six were arrested within a few hours on Tuesday afternoon, the force said.
The 33-year-old man was arrested from an address in Kingstanding at 15:35 BST followed by the 13-year-old boy.
Police said the 38-year-old man and 14-year-old boy were detained from the vehicle and the other two men - aged 35 and 36 - surrendered to police stations in the West Midlands.
Det Ch Insp Stu Mobberley said: "We've made rapid progress on the investigation so far and these arrests are a significant step forward.
"We are keeping an open mind and pursuing all lines of enquiry. We ask people not to speculate on social media."
