Birmingham Commonwealth Games: 13,000 volunteers wanted
- Published
Birmingham Commonwealth Games have opened applications for more than 13,000 volunteers ahead of next summer's event.
Roles will include drivers, first aiders, kit carriers and courtside assistants, organisers said.
Sporting stars have been volunteering in local communities in a bid to drive applications for the positions.
Paralympic swimming champion Ellie Simmonds said volunteers were "the unsung heroes" of the games.
"Volunteers are the heartbeat of the Commonwealth Games, the unsung heroes that allow us as athletes to succeed," she said.
"Volunteering at Birmingham 2022 will be a unique opportunity to contribute to the community and experience a home Games."
The 26-year-old from Walsall volunteered to litter pick along the town's canals while England Rugby sevens player Heather Fisher offered her time at Moseley Rugby Club. Boxer Kal Yafai supported a boxing gym in Handsworth.
Applications are open from Tuesday and 25,000 shortlisted candidates will be interviewed between September and December.
Successful applicants will be known as the "Commonwealth Collective", organisers said, and will "reflect the diversity of the West Midlands as well as the modern Commonwealth".
"Birmingham's greatest asset has always been its people and their warmth," Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward said.
"This is a friendly, supportive city and our diverse and proud communities, which represent all parts of the Commonwealth, will ensure that everyone coming to Birmingham for the Games is given a warm welcome."
The Birmingham Games will take place from 28 July to 8 August.
