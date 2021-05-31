Kingstanding stabbing: Hunt for attackers after boy 14, stabbed to death
Police are hunting up to seven people after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death in north Birmingham.
West Midlands Police said they understand the teenager was attacked in College Road, Kingstanding, at about 19:30 BST on Monday.
They said the attackers then ran off towards Chester Road.
The force has launched a murder investigation and said the area had been "flooded" with officers after the "shocking and senseless tragedy".
Officers are speaking to witnesses and examining CCTV.
Police said the attack took place in College Road at the junction with Wardour Grove.
Detective Inspector Ranj Sangha, from the force's homicide unit, said: "Another young life has been taken far too soon.
"We have officers with the boy's family who are facing the cruellest of news this evening."
Anyone with information which might help the investigation is being asked to contact police by Live Chat on the force's website, calling 101 quoting log 3313 of 31/5, or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.