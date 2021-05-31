Mother arrested after baby taken from Birmingham hospital
The mother of a seven-week-old baby has been arrested after she was taken from a Birmingham hospital.
The infant is subject to child protection arrangements, but was taken from Heartlands Hospital at 08:30 BST on Sunday.
A major search operation was conducted by police leading to the discovery of the pair at a house in Sparkhill in the city at about 20:30.
The 43-year-old mother remains in custody suspicion of child abduction.
Two other women were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and later released pending further investigation, West Midlands Police said.
Det Insp Neil Hunt said the baby had been well cared for.
"Sadly it has been necessary to arrest her mother, but we will be working with partner agencies to achieve the best outcome for the child," he added.
