In pictures: People enjoy bank holiday sunshine across the West Midlands
- Published
The bank holiday weekend has seen some sunny weather after a cool few weeks across the West Midlands.
It is the first public holiday since Covid rules on indoor hospitality and tourist sites were lifted.
Many in the region took the opportunity to make the most of the blue skies heading outdoors.
Blue skies are forecast into Monday with temperatures set to rise to 23°C (73°F) in some areas.
