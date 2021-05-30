BBC News

In pictures: People enjoy bank holiday sunshine across the West Midlands

image copyrightPA Media
image captionBirmingham's landmark bull had a makeover to mark what would usually be Pride weekend

The bank holiday weekend has seen some sunny weather after a cool few weeks across the West Midlands.

It is the first public holiday since Covid rules on indoor hospitality and tourist sites were lifted.

Many in the region took the opportunity to make the most of the blue skies heading outdoors.

Blue skies are forecast into Monday with temperatures set to rise to 23°C (73°F) in some areas.

image copyrightWeather Watcher/Bewdley Boy
image captionA hot air balloon could be seen flying over Bewdley in Worcestershire
image copyrightJohn Bray
image captionA workman relaxes in the Coventry sunshine
image copyrightInstagram/Zort70
image captionInstagram user Zort70 shared this stunning image taken in Trentham Gardens, Staffordshire on the #BBCMidlands hashtag
image copyrightJohn Bray
image captionClear blue skies are forecast in Coventry for bank holiday Monday
image copyrightPA Media
image captionA limited number of Worcester Warriors fans were able to witness the team's 17-18 defeat to Leicester Tigers at the Sixways Stadium
image copyrightWeather Watcher/Strolling John
image captionBBC Weather Watcher Strolling John captured this image in Bridgnorth, Shropshire
image copyrightPA Media
image captionPeople train underneath the Sousse and Bardo Memorial at Cannon Hill Park in Birmingham
image copyrightWeather Watcher/Peter Steggles
image captionThis cat was captured enjoying the sunshine in Rushbury, Shropshire
image copyrightPA Media
image captionMany headed for local attractions after lockdown restrictions were lifted

