Assault charge dropped against West Midlands Police officer
- Published
An assault charge has been dropped against a police officer in connection with a man being detained in hospital.
The West Midlands Police force referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after an incident at Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital on 30 October.
The watchdog said the man was there to receive a mental health assessment.
PC Jack Green, 27, had been due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday but the case was withdrawn.
The IOPC said it would be speaking to the Crown Prosecution Service to understand the circumstances around the decision.
On Wednesday, West Midlands Police said it had suspended him from duty pending the court case.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk