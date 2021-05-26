Murder charge after body found at Walsall home
A man has been charged with murder, following the discovery of a body at a house.
The victim, named by police as 51-year-old Lee Gadd, was found on Monday at the property on Broad Lane, Bloxwich, in the West Midlands.
A post-mortem test has yet to establish how he died.
Bradley Pye, 24, of Broad Lane is due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, charged with his murder.
Mr Gadd's family have paid tribute to him, describing him as a "dedicated father and family man", saying they have been left "devastated" by his death.
"He was a funny, caring and loyal person, and a huge hole has been left in our family and our hearts," they said in a statement.
Police officers discovered Mr Gadd at the property after concerns were raised for his welfare. He was confirmed dead at the scene.
