Woman bailed after racist abuse of Birmingham pub doorman
A woman who was arrested on suspicion of racially abusing a pub doorman has been barred from Birmingham as an investigation continues.
The woman, 24, was released with bail conditions, including not to enter the city.
A clip of a woman swearing at a bouncer in Broad Street on Saturday has been viewed more than two million times.
West Midlands Police said it was continuing to gather witness evidence before handing a file to prosecutors.
Officers said the woman, from Worcester, who was arrested on Monday attended a police station at the force's request.
She is alleged to have used racist language towards the doorman outside Wetherspoon's Figure of Eight pub some time between 22:00 BST and 23:30 BST, police said.
"She's also accused of racially abusing another man who was stood near the pub entrance and earlier damaging furniture inside the premises," a police spokesperson added.
Wetherspoon said the woman had been escorted from the pub and cracked the glass door by kicking it.
Spokesman Eddie Gershon said: "This behaviour is completely unacceptable and the woman is barred for life.
"We will also be pursuing her for criminal damage and passing on the CCTV and bodycam footage to the police."
Regional manager, Heath Curley, praised the doorman, who is employed by an agency and works regularly on Broad Street, for acting "calmly".
Mike Olley, who runs the Westside Business Improvement District, said the organisation would also be seeking to ban the woman from all city centre venues.
