Murder arrest after man found dead at Walsall house
- Published
A 24-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was discovered at a house.
West Midlands Police said the 51-year-old victim was found at the property in Walsall at about 10:15 BST on Monday.
Officers gained entry to the house on Broad Lane, Bloxwich, following concern for the resident's welfare.
The force said the arrested man is understood to be known to the victim and the incident is believed to be "domestic-related".
The man's cause of death is yet to be ascertained and a post-mortem examination is due to take place later, the force added.
"We're working to establish the full circumstances of how this man sadly died," Det Insp Laura Harrison said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force.
