Newborn baby found dead in Willenhall canal
The body of a baby boy has been discovered in a canal, police said.
A passer-by spotted the child in a waterway in Rough Wood Country Park, Willenhall, at about 13:00 BST on Thursday, said West Midlands Police.
Officers are hunting the child's mother, who they said may need urgent medical attention.
"We're now investigating these very sad circumstances to understand exactly what has happened and if anyone has come to harm," the force said.
Det Insp Wes Martin added: "This is a tragic investigation and our priority is to now find the baby boy's mum to make sure she is ok.
The force urged the public not to speculate on the "distressing" incident, and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
