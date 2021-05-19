Birmingham football fan 'gutted' to lose Euro tickets in Uefa Covid ballot
Football fans say they are angry at Uefa for cancelling their European Championship tickets as stadiums reduce capacity because of the pandemic.
Scott Sheppard, 32, from Birmingham, said he was "gutted" to receive an email saying his two single tickets have both been cancelled in a ballot.
But he said he was also annoyed at learning on social media that corporate tickets were still being sold.
Attendances at host stadiums will vary between 25% and 50% due to Covid-19.
Budapest is due to have full capacity, but Wembley will be reduced to 25%, before an expected increase to 50% should national Covid-19 restrictions be eased as planned on 21 June.
Uefa has apologised in emails to fans informing them that their tickets have been cancelled "as per the ballot process for matches where the number of sold tickets exceeded the new permitted seating capacities".
Coach driver Mr Sheppard, who had a ticket for England v Scotland, said he expected restrictions to have lifted by July, when his second ticket, for one of the semi-finals, was needed.
"We don't even know what the capacity is going to be for Wembley in July, so I don't understand why those tickets have been cancelled as well," he said.
"I'm annoyed, gutted, because I've been reading on Twitter that they're selling corporate tickets for upwards of 1,000 euros."
Uefa had handled the situation "terribly", and he described the situation as devastating.
"I just feel like they've just done a blanket cancel on all the normal cheaper tickets and they're just going to sell them to corporate."
George Hull, a travel insurance claims assessor from Hanham in Bristol, who has lost semi-final tickets, said he felt the Indian variant would keep fan numbers low, despite no final confirmation yet.
"But still, even the government have been saying, up until recently, they haven't given a final number, they've only guaranteed a minimum number of seats that would be available.
"You can still buy hospitality tickets for those matches as well which is something that rubs salt into the wound somewhat," he said.
