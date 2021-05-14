BBC News

Covid-19: Indian variant Covid cases found in Dudley

image captionPeople in Halesowen and Brierley Hill are being urged to get tested if they have Covid-19 symptoms

People in parts of Dudley are being urged to get tested after cases of the Indian variant were detected.

The "very small number" of cases are in Halesowen and Brierley Hill, the council said.

People with symptoms or who have been with someone with a positive test are being told to get a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test.

Councillor Nicolas Barlow said there was no evidence to show the strain puts people at greater risk.

"With restrictions easing next week, this is a reminder to us all that the virus is still with us and we need to proceed with caution," he added.

Cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19 have increased in the UK from 520 up to 5 May to 1,313 up to 12 May, Public Health England said.

The government said second vaccine doses could be brought forward and local restrictions introduced in the worst-affected areas to help tackle the strain.

