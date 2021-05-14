Lance Shingler: Iraq veteran's discharge from mental health services 'premature'
The discharge of an Iraq veteran from NHS mental health services just days before his death was "premature", an inquest heard.
Lance Shingler, who served in Iraq, died on 13 February 2020.
The 34-year-old, from Solihull, was seen by an NHS doctor three days before his death but discharged to another part of the organisation.
The NHS trust's patient safety manager said their own review concluded the discharge was too soon.
Caroline Wild, from Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Trust, told the inquest Mr Shingler should have stayed on the home treatment team's caseload for further, fuller assessment.
"I think they could have perhaps tried to develop a relationship with him, so he might have trusted them more, which might have eased the transition to the community mental health team," she said.
She added the home treatment department "perhaps should have assisted" Mr Shingler in getting in touch with other mental health services.
The HGV driver had served in the British Army until 2007 and had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
The inquest heard he first sought help in 2011 and his records showed several occasions between 2017 and 2020 when he went to A&E after either self-harming or reported suicide attempts.
Ms Wild said in June 2019 he told mental health workers "27 of his Army mates had died".
On 5 February 2020, Mr Shingler had a mental health crisis and voluntarily went to a nurse-led psychiatric unit but walked out before the assessment could be finished.
Five days later he went to the appointment with the trust's home treatment team from which he was discharged.
Senior coroner Louise Hunt asked Ms Wild if there was any way of knowing what would have happened if the team had helped him get in touch with other mental health services.
Ms Wild said they did not know if Mr Shingler would have let them help "but we don't know that he would not, either."
A pathologist told the inquest the father-of-two's death on 13 February was caused by a fatal overdose, contributed to by alcohol.
The inquest continues.
