Man 'blocks mother's way and asks to buy her baby' in Brierley Hill
A man reportedly tried to buy a baby from a mother, blocking her way and trying to unbuckle the child's restraints.
The woman was approached while she was walking with a pram on The Promenade in Brierley Hill, West Midlands, on Tuesday morning, police said.
She turned the pushchair around, pushed the man away and left.
The baby and mother were not hurt and police said they believed the incident, at about 08:30 BST, to be isolated.
Officers have been making CCTV inquiries and patrols have been increased in the surrounding area.
The force said it would like to reassure people there had been no similar reports in the area and was working to track down the man involved.
