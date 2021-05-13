Two charged with murder over Perry Barr teen's moped death
- Published
Two men have been charged with murder after a 16-year-old boy died in a suspected hit-and-run.
Liam Mooney was a pillion passenger on a moped when it was pursued by a car, causing it to crash. The car then left the scene in Birmingham on 22 March.
Paul Biggs, 25, and Dale Sharpen, 30, both from Essex, are alleged to have been in the car, a Volvo, at the time.
The pair, who are also charged with wounding after another boy was hurt, are due before city magistrates later.
Mr Mooney suffered head injuries and died in hospital the following day after the collision in Rocky Lane, Perry Barr at about 19:20 GMT.
West Midlands Police said it arrested Mr Biggs at his home in Hutton Drive in Brentwood and Mr Sharpen from his home in Vicarage Road, Woodford Green, in Essex in the early hours of Tuesday.
