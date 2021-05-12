Lance Shingler: Inquest into veteran with PTSD begins
- Published
The partner of an Iraq veteran who died after struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) has told his inquest he was the "love of my life".
Lance Shingler, 34, who served with the Army in Northern Ireland and Iraq, died on 13 February 2020, Birmingham Coroner's Court heard.
At the start of a three-day inquest, his partner Hayley Gough paid tribute to him.
She described him as an "amazing daddy" who she had planned to "grow old with".
Ms Gough said she wanted to tell the hearing how "amazing" her partner was "to show you that his mental health does not define him, but was a small part of him that took over".
Ms Gough said after the couple met in 2010 while working together, she "quickly became aware of his cheeky personality" and he "would go above and beyond to make me happy".
"Buying me little gifts, showing up on my lunch break to take me to out, or simply just a random phone call to tell me that he loved me," Ms Gough said.
The inquest heard the couple had a "total whirlwind romance" and their son, Riley, was born in 2011, followed by a daughter, Elliey-Jaye, in 2013.
Ms Gough said: "He did the night feeds and the nappy changes and enjoyed just being [an] all-round amazing daddy, all whilst at work full-time."
She added Mr Shingler, of Stonebridge Crescent, Solihull, would take them on "amazing road trips" and said they were her favourite memories.
When he died, she said, her "whole world crashed".
"Even with his mental health, he still got up and did his best, he got up for work and he provided for his family," she said.
"On the hard days, he tried his best to have that handsome smile on his face."
She said he was "battling every day" and he "wanted nothing more than to get better".
The inquest continues.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk