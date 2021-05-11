BBC News

Moseley stabbing: Man denies Nathan Burton murder

Published
image copyrightWest Midlands Police
image captionA post-mortem examination found Nathan Burton died of a stab wound to the chest

A man has pleaded not guilty to murder, after a father-of-one was stabbed in a Birmingham suburb.

Nathan Burton, 27, was found seriously injured at a property on Woodhurst Road, Moseley, on 7 April and died in hospital the following day.

A post-mortem examination found he died from a single stab wound to the chest.

Chad Henderson, 43, from Woodhurst Road, appeared at a hearing at Birmingham Crown Court and a trial is due in Coventry on 13 September.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.