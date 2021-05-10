Sedgley fire: Woman's fire death not suspicious
- Published
The death of a woman in a house fire is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.
The 43-year-old died at the scene of the blaze in Beacon Road, Sedgley, on Saturday.
A 16-year-old girl remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition. A man, aged 49, was taken to hospital but later released.
Members of the community tried to rescue people from the house when fire crews arrived at about 14:30 BST.
Neil Griffiths, from West Midlands Fire Service, said "extreme heat and smoke conditions" were a significant issue for crews.
The coroner for the Black Country has been informed about the death, police added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.