Dudley fire: Woman dies and teenager seriously injured
- Published
A woman has died and a teenager has been seriously injured in a house fire in the West Midlands.
Firefighters said they were called to the blaze at a house in Beacon Road, Sedgley, Dudley, at 14:37 BST on Saturday and rescued three people.
"Despite the best efforts of emergency services a 43-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene," West Midlands Police said.
A 16-year-old girl remains in hospital with serious injuries, the force added.
A man, aged 49, was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
Det Insp Carla Thompson from West Midlands Police said: "We are working closely with the fire service to determine what happened. I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.
"Our thoughts are with the family of the woman at this difficult time who are being supported by specialist officers."
