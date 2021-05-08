BBC News

Elections 2021: Andy Street stays as West Midlands mayor

image captionAndy Street has been West Midlands Mayor since 2017

Conservative Andy Street has been re-elected as the West Midlands mayor.

The 57-year-old won in the second preference count after securing 49% of the first ballot with 299,318 votes.

Second-place Labour candidate Liam Byrne was unable to make up the 55,309 votes needed to secure a win after securing 244,009 in the first round.

Mr Street, a former managing director of John Lewis, was first elected to the position in 2017 when he defeated Labour's Sion Simon.

image captionVotes were counted across the West Midlands, with the main count at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham

The region's mayor represents around 2.8 million people across seven local council areas - constituent members of the West Midlands Combined Authority - Birmingham, Coventry, Dudley, Sandwell, Solihull, Walsall and Wolverhampton.

The role attracts investment, is responsible for training and apprenticeships, housing development and controls the region's transport budget.

Individual counts took place across the region, with a main count at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.

The election saw a 31% turnout of eligible voters.

Also running, but eliminated after the first preference votes, were Steve Caudwell for the Green Party, Pete Durnell for Reform UK and Liberal Democrat Jenny Wilkinson.

