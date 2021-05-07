Nechells: Man stabbed in stomach during shop 'disorder'
A man has been stabbed in the stomach in a shop in Birmingham.
West Midlands Police said officers were called to reports of disorder inside the store on Bordesley Green, Nechells, at 00:30 BST on Thursday.
The 20-year-old victim had suffered a serious but not life-threatening stab wound, West Midlands Ambulance service said.
He was taken to hospital for further treatment and released later the same day.
Detectives said their inquiries were continuing to try and find his attackers.
