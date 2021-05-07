Six men convicted of killing 'peacemaker' in Sedgley
- Published
Six men have been found guilty of killing a father-of-one who tried to stop an attack.
Victim Reece Cox, 24, had been enjoying a night out with friends in Sedgley, Dudley, on 15 August, police said.
When a man was attacked by a group, officers said Mr Cox tried to act as "peacemaker", but was himself set upon.
Five of the men, Shane Jones, 25, Shaquel Halliday, 22, Wayne Burke, 23, Adam Ashwin, 20, and Sebastian Jones, 19, were convicted of murder.
Ryan Nickin, 22, was cleared of murder, but found guilty of manslaughter at Wolverhampton Crown Court. Sentencing is due to take place on 12 May.
Mr Cox was outside The Clifton pub when disorder broke out in the street, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
Grant Danbury, who was being assaulted by a group, ran towards The Clifton, where he ended up in a doorway, being punched and kicked.
CCTV footage showed Mr Cox intervening and moving people away, which helped Mr Danbury escape, but attention then turned to Mr Cox, the CPS added.
He was pulled to the ground and kicked and punched to his body, head and neck. He died at the scene.
In a tribute, released by West Midlands Police, Mr Cox's family said he was "a gentle giant".
They said the day Mr Cox died marked the six-year anniversary of when he first met his partner and added what should have been a special day would now be a "permanent reminder of his horrific and senseless killing".
"Reece was a hero that night and lost his life saving someone else's," his family said.
Asked what police believed to be the motive, Det Insp Laura Harrison said Mr Cox had become a target simply for daring "to step in and try and stop a fight and stop an attack on another person".
The 24-year-old, who was "a stay-at-home, hands-on dad", was not known to the defendants before this, she said.
"I don't think they set out that night to kill anyone, but I also don't think they were against the idea of having a fight if the opportunity arose," Det Insp Harrison added.
Five were found guilty of murder on Friday:
- Adam Ashwin, of Monument Lane, Sedgley
- Shane Jones, of Orchard Grove, Lower Gornal
- Sebastian Jones, of Corser Street, Dudley
- Wayne Burke, of Queens Street, Pensnett
- Shaquel Halliday, of Shadwell Drive, Lower Gornal
Shane and Sebastian Jones, Burke, Halliday and Nickin (of Limes Avenue, Pensnett) were also convicted of violent disorder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, with Ashwin admitting those counts.
Two other men, Tyrone Halliday, 24, and Joe Williams, 18, both from Lower Gornal, pleaded guilty to affray and assault causing actual bodily harm respectively.
