Balsall Heath fire: Man charged with murder of Peggy Wright
A man has been charged with murder after an 83-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries jumping from a window in her burning home.
Peggy Wright died in hospital after a fire broke out at her house in Balsall Heath, Birmingham, on 18 April.
A 52-year-old man was also hospitalised with burns after the blaze in Lapworth Grove and is still recovering.
As well as murder, Mark O'Brien, 46, was charged with attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life.
The defendant, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court later.
The fire broke out at Ms Wright's house at about 09:30 BST on 18 April, and she died in hospital later that day.
The great-grandmother was remembered by her family as "a much-loved and respected member of her local community" who "always had time to show compassion and understanding to others".
