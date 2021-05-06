BBC News

Brownhills pram crash: Man denies killing two-week-old baby

Published
image copyrightFamily Handout
image captionCiaran Morris was two weeks old when he died

A driver has denied causing the death of a two-week-old baby by hitting his pram with his car.

Ciaran Morris was being pushed along the pavement by his parents in Brownhills, West Midlands, on Easter Sunday when he was struck.

James Davis, 34, of Croxtalls Avenue, Bloxwich, denied causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving while uninsured.

A trial date was set for 4 October at the Wolverhampton Crown Court hearing.

Mr Davis entered his pleas to the two charges via videolink from HMP Birmingham where he also spoke to confirm his personal details and that he understood the proceedings.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionJames Davis, 34, is set to stand trial in October

An inquest was opened and adjourned earlier this month pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

A fundraising appeal for the family raised more than £38,000 to support them following the tragedy. The baby's funeral cortege on 28 April, led by a horse-drawn hearse, passed near to the scene.

Flowers, toys and tributes were also placed at the site of the crash, with blue ribbons tied to nearby railings.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionDozens of well-wishers left tributes to Ciaran

"Mommy's and Daddy's hearts will always ache, we love you more than anything," his parents said in a tribute released shortly after the crash.

"We didn't get to keep you for long but we are happy we had the chance to meet you, look after you and call you our son.

"Fly high, angel."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.