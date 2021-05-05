Man jailed for attack on mother and baby in Tipton
- Published
A man has been jailed for an attack on a mother and baby.
Aamer Araf repeatedly stabbed the woman until she lost consciousness and swung her son by his legs, banging his head on walls, during the attack in May 2020, West Midlands Police said.
Araf admitted causing grievous bodily harm at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.
The 33-year-old was ordered to serve eight years in prison with a further four years on licence upon his release.
When officers were called Mansion Drive, Tipton following the attack on 28 May, the force said Araf used the seven-month-old baby to avoid arrest, but was Tasered, allowing officers to rescue the boy and seek medical help.
The child was taken to hospital in a critical condition with head injuries, the force added, while his 37-year-old mother had stab wounds to her face, hands and thigh, as well as a fractured hand.
West Midlands Police said Araf, of Mansion Drive, was diagnosed as being a paranoid schizophrenic and was a habitual cannabis user.
Det Const Deb Bullman said: "This was dreadful incident with mother and son suffering terrible injuries, but remarkably the little boy has made an astonishing recovery, although he will still need to be monitored as he grows, to determine if there are any lasting effects.
"His mother still has physical and mental scars for which she is receiving on-going support."
