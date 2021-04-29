Search continues for mum of baby found in Birmingham park
Efforts to trace the mother of an abandoned baby are continuing, a week after he was found by a dog walker.
The baby, who has been called George, was found wrapped in a blanket at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham, at about 17:30 BST on 22 April.
West Midlands Police said he was "healthy and doing well" but are concerned for his mother's welfare.
It is thought he may have only been a few hours old when he was found, and he continues to be cared for in hospital.
When he was found, George, who was given the name after he was found just before St George's Day, was clothed in grey leggings and an orange and white striped t-shirt with a dinosaur on it.
In a direct appeal to his mother, Det Insp Neil Hunt said she was not in any trouble and the force's priority was her health and wellbeing.
"You are my primary concern right now, and we really need to make sure you're okay," he said.
"I don't know the circumstances around George's birth but, as a parent myself, I know exactly how overwhelming becoming a parent can be."
Earlier this week, detectives released CCTV images of a woman walking along Shannon Road just before 17:10 BST the day George was abandoned.
She has still not been traced, police said, but it is thought she could have "vital information" about what happened.
Officers returned to the park a week on from when George was found to distribute leaflets and appeal for information.
"If anyone thinks they know who George's mother is, I'd urge you to come forward to help me locate her," Det Insp Hunt said, adding: "You can contact us in confidence."
