Romaine Sawyers: Simon Silwood denies sending player racist message
- Published
A man has denied sending a racist message to West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers.
Simon Silwood, 49, from Randall Close in Kingswinford, Dudley, was charged with sending a "grossly" offensive message to the player on 26 January.
The "abhorrent message" was sent to Sawyers via social media during a game with Manchester City, West Brom said.
Mr Silwood pleaded not guilty to an offence under the Communications Act at Dudley Magistrates' Court.
Magistrates granted Mr Silwood unconditional bail until his trial at Walsall Magistrates' Court on 9 September.
He is charged with sending a message to the 29-year-old that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene and menacing character after an investigation by PC Stuart Ward, the UK's first dedicated hate crime officer within a football unit.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk