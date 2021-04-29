Covid-19 in India: Woman fights to find uncle hospital bed
A woman who has been trying to help her family in India find hospital beds said her uncle had to travel 14 hours to reach a hospital willing to take him.
Rose Marouk, from Solihull, said the coronavirus situation in the country was "very wrong".
"If you don't have any connections, there's no way you're going to get a bed, which is so sad," she said.
Another uncle died from the virus in September and she said her parents had since "locked themselves in the house".
More than 200,000 people have now died with coronavirus in India and there is a shortage of hospital beds and oxygen.
Ms Marouk's uncle, who lives in Canada, had been visiting India when he caught Covid-19.
The family was able to find oxygen cylinders for him, through a company they know that supplies hospitals, but there were no hospital beds available locally.
Another uncle, a politician in the Punjab region, was able to get him a bed, but it was a 14-hour car journey away, she said.
"That drive was the most dangerous one, because we didn't know whether he'd make it all the way... he was really short of oxygen," Ms Marouk said.
After recovering briefly he then slipped into a coma and is now on a ventilator.
Ms Marouk said: "We're just praying for him that he recovers and goes back to his home, that's all we want.
"So that at least if he is going to die, he can die alongside his family."
Ms Marouk's parents live in Nanakmatta in the state of Uttarakhand and she has spoken to them every day.
"It's just a feeling of helplessness really, that's what I'm feeling more than anything," she said.
Ms Marouk said "it is wrong" that "if you're rich and you have political connections you will get a hospital bed".
"They [the government] had so much time to get ready for this," she added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held three meetings on Tuesday to discuss ways to increase oxygen capacities and medical infrastructure, including the use of trains and military aircraft to speed up transport of oxygen supplies.
State and union territory governments have been criticised for allowing Covid protocols to lapse and failing to prepare for what epidemiologists say was an inevitable surge in infections.
