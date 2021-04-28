Lucille Downer: American bulldogs behind fatal attack in Rowley Regis
Two dogs which carried out a "horrific" attack on an 85-year-old woman have been identified as American bulldogs.
The dogs, not a banned breed in the UK, attacked Lucille Downer when they got into her Rowley Regis garden through a hole in the fence.
Ownership of the dogs had been voluntarily transferred to police and they were humanely destroyed following the attack, West Midlands Police said.
A 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
He was held on suspicion of being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and has since been released on bail.
Neighbours of Mrs Downer had rushed to help her at her home on Boundary Avenue but she died at the scene from multiple injuries, officers said.
The Dangerous Dogs Act bans four breeds in the UK - the Pit Bull terrier, the Japanese Tosa, the Dogo Argentino and Fila Braziliero.
