Birmingham Islamic school to split into two same-sex schools
- Published
An Islamic school which "unlawfully segregated" boys and girls is to split into two separate same-sex schools.
The government gave Redstone Academy in Birmingham the go ahead with inspectors praising its broad subject range.
The school, which teaches children from 11 to 16, was rated as inadequate in 2019 with inspectors saying boys were treated more favourably than girls.
Head teacher Saadat Rasool said the school had always been diverse and behaviour was of a high standard.
The independent school in Balsall Heath currently has 63 pupils, but plans to expand to 100. Annual fees cost between £2,885 to £3,085.
In its pre-registration inspection report, Ofsted said the new curriculum contained an appropriate range of subjects and praised initiatives such as "diversity week" and "mental health day".
'Treated equally'
Visits to lessons revealed a high standard of behaviour by pupils who said they enjoyed their lessons and their learning, the report stated.
"Leaders place particular emphasis on promoting pupils' respect for others, especially those whose views might be different from theirs," inspectors said.
"The school's behaviour policy focuses on promoting and rewarding positive behaviour. It also includes sanctions, including exclusion, for inappropriate behaviour."
Mr Rasool said he wished to reaffirm the school did not wish to break any rules and despite the previous report, "have never prior to that been informed that officials had treated any sex unfairly".
He added: "Rather it has always been the case that pupils felt that they were safe and treated fairly and equally. This was always noted in all previous inspections.
"Our school is also probably the most diverse faith school in the country and this has been highlighted on many occasions by inspectors and we ensure that behaviour is of a high standard as the inspector noted."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.