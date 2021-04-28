Brierley Hill shooting: Woman denies disposing of clothes
- Published
A woman has denied disposing of clothes after the alleged murder of two men found shot in a Range Rover.
Will Henry, 31, and Brian McIntosh, 29, were discovered fatally injured at the rear of industrial units in Brierley Hill, Dudley, on 30 September.
Francesca Scott, 33, denied perverting the course of justice at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.
Jonathan Houseman, 32, and Richard Avery, 33, previously pleaded not guilty to murder charges.
Mr Avery also denied a charge of perverting the course of justice at the earlier hearing.
Mr Houseman, formerly of Quarry Park Road, Stourbridge, West Midlands, and Mr Avery, of no fixed address, were remanded into custody until their trial on 9 June.
Scott, of Lower Valley Road, Brierley Hill, was granted bail until the same date.
