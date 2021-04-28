Man fatally stabbed in Ladywood 'was bubbly and warm-hearted'
A man who was fatally stabbed in Birmingham was "bubby and warm-hearted and a "strong pillar of the community", his family said.
Bashir Mohamed, 26, from Erdington, was found critically injured in Shyltons Croft, Ladywood, on 22 April and died at the scene.
He was "a devoted son, loving uncle and affectionate brother who was loved and cherished by all," his family added.
Officers charged a second man with murdering Mr Mohamed on Tuesday.
Kasim Ifzaal, 26, of Ombersley Road, Sparkbrook, was charged with murder after being arrested in Dover, West Midlands Police said.
He is set to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Mohib Tasharat, 24, of Wenlock Road, Birmingham, was previously charged with his murder.
Three other men have been arrested and released on bail, and detectives still want to hear from anyone with information.
Mr Mohamed, who was found injured just before 04:20 BST, died from a stab wound to his arm, said police.
Issuing a tribute through the force, his family said he was a "bubbly, warm-hearted and selfless individual with a beaming smile and captivating presence", adding his death had "shook the city of Birmingham".
